Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Conifers CognitiveSOC: AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage. built by Conifers.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation using multi-model AI (LLM, SLM, ML, statistical and static analysis), Automated false positive closure and true positive escalation to SOC analysts, Institutional knowledge ingestion for contextual, organization-specific investigations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.