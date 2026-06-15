Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. ThreatLocker Elevation Control is a commercial privileged access management tool by threatlocker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ThreatLocker Elevation Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in elevation requests will find real relief in ThreatLocker Elevation Control because it removes the need to grant standing admin rights; instead, apps get time-bound elevated access through policy, cutting both risk surface and helpdesk noise. The process-level elevation model and automatic application learning during rollout mean you're not spending weeks manually building policies from scratch. Skip this if your environment is heavily macOS or Linux; this tool is Windows-focused and won't help you there.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs ThreatLocker Elevation Control for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
ThreatLocker Elevation Control: Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Policy-based application elevation without user admin credentials, Automatic learning of existing applications during deployment, User and group-based elevation restrictions..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. ThreatLocker Elevation Control differentiates with Policy-based application elevation without user admin credentials, Automatic learning of existing applications during deployment, User and group-based elevation restrictions.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. ThreatLocker Elevation Control is developed by threatlocker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and ThreatLocker Elevation Control serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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