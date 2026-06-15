Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

ThreatLocker Elevation Control: Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Policy-based application elevation without user admin credentials, Automatic learning of existing applications during deployment, User and group-based elevation restrictions..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.