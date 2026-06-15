Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Astrix Secure AI Agents for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Astrix Secure AI Agents differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Astrix Secure AI Agents is developed by Astrix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Astrix Secure AI Agents serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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