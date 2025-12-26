Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

ThreatClaw: Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts. built by CyberConsulting. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation via STIX 2.1 graph, AI-driven threat analysis with local and cloud LLM support (L0-L3), Human-in-the-loop (HITL) remediation approval via Slack..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.