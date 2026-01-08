7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

ThreatClaw: Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts. built by CyberConsulting. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation via STIX 2.1 graph, AI-driven threat analysis with local and cloud LLM support (L0-L3), Human-in-the-loop (HITL) remediation approval via Slack..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.