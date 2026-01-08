Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. ThreatClaw is a free security orchestration automation and response tool by CyberConsulting. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts.
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs ThreatClaw for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
ThreatClaw: Autonomous SOC agent that correlates alerts, maps threats in STIX 2.1, and acts. built by CyberConsulting. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation via STIX 2.1 graph, AI-driven threat analysis with local and cloud LLM support (L0-L3), Human-in-the-loop (HITL) remediation approval via Slack..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. ThreatClaw differentiates with Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation via STIX 2.1 graph, AI-driven threat analysis with local and cloud LLM support (L0-L3), Human-in-the-loop (HITL) remediation approval via Slack.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. ThreatClaw is developed by CyberConsulting. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. ThreatClaw integrates with Wazuh, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, Active Directory, Velociraptor and 16 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and ThreatClaw serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Key differences: 7AI Platform is Commercial while ThreatClaw is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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