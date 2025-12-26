Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.