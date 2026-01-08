7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.