Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise need GreyMatter Workflows because its no-code builder lets analysts ship multi-tool response automation without waiting for engineering bandwidth. The platform executes endpoint isolation and account disablement natively across EDR, SIEM, identity, and ticketing systems in a single workflow, collapsing what typically requires three separate integrations. Skip this if your team runs mostly manual playbooks or lacks visibility across five-plus security tools; the value compounds only when you have the tool sprawl to orchestrate and the alert volume to justify automation.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows: Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows differentiates with No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation.
Agentic AI AR2™ is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic AI AR2™ integrates with MISP, OTX, VirusTotal, GreyNoise, Abuse IPDB and 6 more. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, EDR platforms, SIEM platforms, Cloud platforms and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agentic AI AR2™ and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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