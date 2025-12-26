Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows: Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.