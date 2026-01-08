Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
7AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by 7AI. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in 7AI Platform's autonomous investigation agents, which eliminate 95-99% of false positives before analysts touch them. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through mitigation, with particular strength in RS.MA and RS.AN (incident management and analysis), meaning you're not just triaging faster but actually closing cases with audit trails intact. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting as a primary use case; the AI suggestions are helpful but secondary to the automation story.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise need GreyMatter Workflows because its no-code builder lets analysts ship multi-tool response automation without waiting for engineering bandwidth. The platform executes endpoint isolation and account disablement natively across EDR, SIEM, identity, and ticketing systems in a single workflow, collapsing what typically requires three separate integrations. Skip this if your team runs mostly manual playbooks or lacks visibility across five-plus security tools; the value compounds only when you have the tool sprawl to orchestrate and the alert volume to justify automation.
Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation
Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows
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Common questions about comparing 7AI Platform vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows: Native SOAR platform for automating security response workflows. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
7AI Platform differentiates with Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows differentiates with No-code workflow builder with click-to-add editor, Pre-built workflow templates and playbooks, Native data normalization for tool-agnostic automation.
7AI Platform is developed by 7AI. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
7AI Platform integrates with SentinelOne, Okta, Splunk Mission Control, AWS, Azure and 4 more. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows integrates with Microsoft Teams, Slack, EDR platforms, SIEM platforms, Cloud platforms and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
7AI Platform and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Workflows serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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