Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Infoblox SOC Insights: AI-driven DNS threat intel analysis platform for SOC alert reduction. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include AI-driven analytics for DNS threat intelligence and asset data correlation, DNS security alert reduction and prioritization, Multi-perspective data pivoting for threat indicators, events, users and assets..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.