AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.