Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Promptfoo MCP Proxy: Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include MCP server whitelisting to block unapproved servers, Granular access control per user and application, Real-time monitoring of MCP interactions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.