Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Promptfoo MCP Proxy is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Security teams deploying AI agents that rely on Model Context Protocol servers need Promptfoo MCP Proxy to prevent unauthorized tool access before it happens. The whitelisting architecture blocks unapproved MCP servers entirely rather than detecting misuse after, giving you control at the integration layer where most teams have blind spots. Skip this if your org hasn't yet standardized which MCP servers agents can reach, or if you're still evaluating whether MCP is central to your agentic AI strategy; the value scales with enforcement discipline.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Promptfoo MCP Proxy for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Promptfoo MCP Proxy: Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include MCP server whitelisting to block unapproved servers, Granular access control per user and application, Real-time monitoring of MCP interactions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Promptfoo MCP Proxy differentiates with MCP server whitelisting to block unapproved servers, Granular access control per user and application, Real-time monitoring of MCP interactions.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Promptfoo MCP Proxy is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and Promptfoo MCP Proxy serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Promptfoo MCP Proxy is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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