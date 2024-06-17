Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Promptfoo MCP Proxy: Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include MCP server whitelisting to block unapproved servers, Granular access control per user and application, Real-time monitoring of MCP interactions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.