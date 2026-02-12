Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce
Security teams managing Salesforce Agentforce deployments need visibility into shadow agents and permission creep that native Salesforce governance misses, and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is built specifically for that gap. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Asset Management and Supply Chain Risk functions, catching both rogue agent instances and third-party app risks before they become data exposure incidents. Skip this if your org hasn't yet deployed Agentforce agents at scale; the ROI appears once you have multiple business units spinning up agents independently.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce differentiates with Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce integrates with Salesforce Agentforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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