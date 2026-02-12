Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.