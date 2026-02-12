Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Lasso Agentic ai security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by lasso security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need Lasso Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform that treats AI agents as a continuous attack surface, not a one-time audit problem. The autonomous red-and-blue team loop catches prompt injection and memory poisoning attacks in real time while the open-source MCP gateway gives you actual visibility into agent behavior without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your organization hasn't deployed agents yet or if you're looking for a general LLM guardrail tool; Lasso assumes you're already running AI workforces and need to defend them like infrastructure.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Lasso Agentic ai security for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Lasso Agentic ai security: Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Lasso Agentic ai security differentiates with Continuous autonomous red and blue team testing loop for AI agents, Configurable adversarial attack simulations against AI systems, Real-time threat detection and automated remediation.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Lasso Agentic ai security is developed by lasso security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Lasso Agentic ai security integrates with GitHub (open-source MCP gateway), MCP (Model Context Protocol). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Lasso Agentic ai security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Lasso Agentic ai security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox