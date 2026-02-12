Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs AI Security Posture Management for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM).
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz and AI Security Posture Management serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while AI Security Posture Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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