Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Operant AI MCP: Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI threat detection and blocking for prompt injection and data exfiltration, In-line auto-redaction of sensitive data, MCP server, client, and tool visibility with registry management..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.