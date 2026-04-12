Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution: AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include AI attack surface mapping, Automated AI red teaming, AI vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.