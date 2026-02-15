Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Witness AI for Compliance: AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI application and interaction logging, Automated sensitive data detection and masking, PII, payment card, and health data protection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.