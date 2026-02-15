Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.