Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Oryo is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Oryo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Oryo for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Oryo: Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents. built by Oryo. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Oryo differentiates with AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation).
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Oryo is developed by Oryo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Oryo serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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