Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Oryo: Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents. built by Oryo. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.