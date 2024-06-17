Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Oryo: Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents. built by Oryo. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery including shadow/unmanaged agents, Unified visual map of all agents, data flows, tools, MCPs, models, prompts, and identities, Agent-native risk detection (tool misuse, missing prompt guardrails, data exfiltration, MCP risks, privilege escalation)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.