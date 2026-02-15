Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Natoma MCP Gateway: Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP. built by Natoma. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server deployment and management, Catalog of verified and monitored MCP servers, Auto-generation of MCP servers from OpenAPI specifications..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.