Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.