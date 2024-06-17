Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.