Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Manifold is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Manifold. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents on endpoints will get immediate value from Manifold's agentless runtime visibility, which catches unauthorized system access and data exposure that traditional endpoint tools miss entirely. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, giving you sight lines into shadow AI usage that most teams don't have yet. Skip this if your organization treats AI adoption as a business problem rather than a security one; Manifold assumes agents are already in production and you need to watch them now.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Manifold for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Manifold: Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints. built by Manifold. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security differentiates with AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review. Manifold differentiates with Runtime visibility into AI agent behavior on endpoints, Agentless deployment, Detection of unauthorized system access by AI agents.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is developed by Adversa AI. Manifold is developed by Manifold. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security and Manifold serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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