Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

F5 AI Red Team: AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents. built by F5. Core capabilities include Agentic swarm-based adversarial attack simulation, 10,000+ monthly attack pattern library, Prompt injection and jailbreak testing..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.