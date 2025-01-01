Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Evoke Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Evoke Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across production environments need visibility into agent behavior and permissions that traditional tools simply don't provide; Evoke Security maps agent skills, detects unauthorized actions, and enforces per-agent policies where most platforms go blind. The auto-discovery engine catches shadow AI instances across local, SaaS, and production contexts while real-time monitoring of prompts and tool calls addresses the NIST Detect and Respond gaps that leave agent-based systems exposed. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agentic AI beyond experimentation, or if you're looking for a broader AI risk management platform that covers model governance and data classification alongside runtime agent security.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Evoke Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Evoke Security: Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection. built by Evoke Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery of AI agents, models, tools, and data sources, Mapping of agent skills and MCP (Model Context Protocol) connections, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and threat modeling..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Evoke Security differentiates with Auto-discovery of AI agents, models, tools, and data sources, Mapping of agent skills and MCP (Model Context Protocol) connections, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and threat modeling.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Evoke Security is developed by Evoke Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Evoke Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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