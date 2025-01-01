Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Evoke Security: Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection. built by Evoke Security. Core capabilities include Auto-discovery of AI agents, models, tools, and data sources, Mapping of agent skills and MCP (Model Context Protocol) connections, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and threat modeling..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.