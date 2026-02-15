Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Bay Security Agentic Endpoint Security: Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint. built by Bay Security. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and entity graph construction across endpoint fleet, 160+ posture alerts for credential exposures and dangerous configurations, Real-time activity monitoring of every AI agent action with full session context..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.