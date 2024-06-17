Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Bay Security Agentic Endpoint Security: Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint. built by Bay Security. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and entity graph construction across endpoint fleet, 160+ posture alerts for credential exposures and dangerous configurations, Real-time activity monitoring of every AI agent action with full session context..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.