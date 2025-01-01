Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..

Graphus: Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs. built by Graphus. Core capabilities include Inbound email protection against phishing, malware, spam, and impersonation, Account takeover protection via social graphing and sender profiling, Computer vision-based brand spoof and design impersonation detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.