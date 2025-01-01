Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. Graphus is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Graphus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing false positives will see immediate relief from Graphus, which uses social graphing and computer vision to catch impersonation attacks that signature-based filters miss. The platform covers PR.PS and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it locks down both the email gateway and attached payloads without requiring you to retrain your SOC on new alert types. Skip this if you need deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Graphus stops attacks at the door but doesn't help you investigate what got through last quarter.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs Graphus for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
Graphus: Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs. built by Graphus. Core capabilities include Inbound email protection against phishing, malware, spam, and impersonation, Account takeover protection via social graphing and sender profiling, Computer vision-based brand spoof and design impersonation detection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Graphus differentiates with Inbound email protection against phishing, malware, spam, and impersonation, Account takeover protection via social graphing and sender profiling, Computer vision-based brand spoof and design impersonation detection.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Graphus is developed by Graphus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley integrates with Iru, Slack, JAMF. Graphus integrates with Datto EDR, RocketCyber SOC, SaaS Alerts, Kaseya 365 User. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Charley and Graphus serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both cover Spam Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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