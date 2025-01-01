Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. Calamu Data Harbor is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Calamu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Breach-proof data storage platform using fragmentation to prevent data theft.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs Calamu Data Harbor for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
Calamu Data Harbor: Breach-proof data storage platform using fragmentation to prevent data theft. built by Calamu. Core capabilities include Real-time data transformation into Digital Sludge to render data unusable to attackers, Automated detection of suspicious anomalies in the storage environment, Automatic sequestration of compromised data segments..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Calamu Data Harbor differentiates with Real-time data transformation into Digital Sludge to render data unusable to attackers, Automated detection of suspicious anomalies in the storage environment, Automatic sequestration of compromised data segments.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Calamu Data Harbor is developed by Calamu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley integrates with Iru, Slack, JAMF. Calamu Data Harbor integrates with Veeam, Veritas, Dell, Nutanix, Wasabi and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Charley and Calamu Data Harbor serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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