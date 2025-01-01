Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..

Calamu Data Harbor: Breach-proof data storage platform using fragmentation to prevent data theft. built by Calamu. Core capabilities include Real-time data transformation into Digital Sludge to render data unusable to attackers, Automated detection of suspicious anomalies in the storage environment, Automatic sequestration of compromised data segments..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.