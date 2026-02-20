Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Bold Endpoint Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bold Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will find Bold Endpoint Security's on-device AI agent actually useful because it learns your data sensitivity and user baselines before alerting, cutting noise that makes traditional DLP unmanageable. Zero post-deployment tuning is genuine here,the agent starts understanding your environment immediately through real-time data flow mapping, which means you skip the six-month tuning cycle most EDR vendors won't admit to. Skip this if you need centralized policy control or already have a mature UEBA platform; Bold prioritizes individual endpoint autonomy over org-wide enforcement gates.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Bold Endpoint Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Bold Endpoint Security differentiates with On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Bold Endpoint Security is developed by Bold Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Bold Endpoint Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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