AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping Microsoft 365 and generative AI tools need Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS because it's the only DLP that detects sensitive data leaking into LLMs and AI assistants without rewriting your security workflows. It maps to NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring for both human and AI-generated content across Mail, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot in real time, and ships with five major compliance templates out of the box. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or Slack as primary collaboration platforms; Bonfy's architecture is built around Microsoft's stack.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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