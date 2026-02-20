AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.