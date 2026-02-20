AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.