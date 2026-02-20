AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bonfy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams juggling data across SaaS, email, and generative AI tools should consider Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security because its entity-aware Knowledge Graph catches sensitive patterns that signature-based DLP misses, especially in AI-generated content where traditional classifiers fail. The tool maps NIST PR.DS and DE.CM coverage through real-time analysis across data in motion, at rest, and in use, with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to containment. Skip this if your organization needs strong forensic capabilities or deep integration with your legacy on-premises infrastructure; Bonfy's cloud-first architecture prioritizes prevention speed over historical investigative depth.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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