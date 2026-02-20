AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Atakama Multifactor Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Atakama Multifactor Encryption
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive files to partners or cloud storage need Atakama Multifactor Encryption to stop exfiltration at the file level, not the network edge. The multifactor decryption requirement means stolen credentials alone won't unlock data, and the hybrid deployment model lets you protect files in motion without ripping out your existing infrastructure. Skip this if your threat model assumes users won't intentionally move files out of your control; Atakama assumes they will, and builds accordingly.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Atakama Multifactor Encryption for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Atakama Multifactor Encryption: File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multifactor encryption requiring multiple authentication factors to decrypt files, Data exfiltration prevention through cryptographic file protection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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