Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.