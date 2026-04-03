Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming: Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include Automated AI red teaming and security testing, Runtime vulnerability detection for AI systems, Testing for LLMs, image, audio, and multi-modal models..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.