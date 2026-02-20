Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Mindgard Automated AI Red Teaming: Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include Automated AI red teaming and security testing, Runtime vulnerability detection for AI systems, Testing for LLMs, image, audio, and multi-modal models..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.