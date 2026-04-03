Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.