Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Token MCP Server and AI Agent: AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Natural language querying of NHI inventory and security posture, AI-powered risk analysis and prioritization of non-human identities, Context-aware remediation guidance with scripts and CLI commands..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.