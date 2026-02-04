Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. SecureG Agentic AI PKI is a commercial non-human identity tool by secureg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents at scale need SecureG Agentic AI PKI to stop treating non-human identities as an afterthought; it's the only PKI vendor purpose-built for cryptographic credential lifecycle at agent velocity. The cloud-native PKIaaS model eliminates the certificate sprawl and expiration chaos that plague teams running dozens of agents across microservices, and covers NIST PR.AA and supply chain risk management by design. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than five AI agents or hasn't yet mapped your cryptographic inventory; the quantum-safe migration overhead won't justify itself until scale hits.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
PKI solution for AI agent identity and quantum-safe cryptographic credentials
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs SecureG Agentic AI PKI for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
SecureG Agentic AI PKI: PKI solution for AI agent identity and quantum-safe cryptographic credentials. built by secureg. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe cryptographic credentials for AI agents, PKI as a Service (PKIaaS) delivery model, Cryptographic inventory visibility and usage tracking..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. SecureG Agentic AI PKI differentiates with Quantum-safe cryptographic credentials for AI agents, PKI as a Service (PKIaaS) delivery model, Cryptographic inventory visibility and usage tracking.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. SecureG Agentic AI PKI is developed by secureg. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and SecureG Agentic AI PKI serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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