Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Ory Agentic AI: IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization. built by Ory Corp. Core capabilities include AI agent authentication and traceability, Authorization for AI agents with task-specific restrictions, OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.