Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Ory Agentic AI is a commercial non-human identity tool by Ory Corp. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Ory Agentic AI because it's the only IAM platform purpose-built to authenticate and authorize agents with task-specific restrictions, not retrofitted from human identity tooling. The Model Context Protocol support and Google Zanzibar-inspired authorization model let you enforce least-privilege access at the agent level, which NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management coverage confirms, and the headless API-first architecture means no UI friction when agents need to validate themselves at runtime. Skip this if your agents are still running unmediated or if you need identity solutions that also handle workforce access control in a single pane; Ory deliberately focuses on the agent authentication problem.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Ory Agentic AI for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Ory Agentic AI: IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization. built by Ory Corp. Core capabilities include AI agent authentication and traceability, Authorization for AI agents with task-specific restrictions, OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Ory Agentic AI differentiates with AI agent authentication and traceability, Authorization for AI agents with task-specific restrictions, OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) support.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Ory Agentic AI is developed by Ory Corp. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Ory Agentic AI serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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