Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

kube2iam: kube2iam provides IAM credentials to Kubernetes containers by intercepting EC2 metadata API calls and retrieving temporary AWS credentials based on pod annotations..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.