Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.