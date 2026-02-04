Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Device Authority DDKG: Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust. built by Device Authority. Core capabilities include Dynamic key generation from device hardware attributes, Device whitelist creation based on unique attributes, Hardware-based root of trust establishment..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.