Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs crt.sh for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. crt.sh differentiates with Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads integrates with Terraform, Amazon Key Manager, Azure Key Vault, HashiCorp Vault, Crowdstrike Falcon and 4 more. crt.sh integrates with crt.sh. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and crt.sh serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Key differences: Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is Commercial while crt.sh is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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