Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs): Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs). built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Non-human identity management, Machine identity visibility, API security integration..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.