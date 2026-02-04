Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) is a commercial non-human identity tool by Corsha. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling API and service account ecosystems will find real value in Corsha Non-Human Identities because it surfaces machine identity risk that traditional IAM simply ignores. The platform maps NIST PR.AA coverage specifically to non-human assets, closing the visibility gap that leaves thousands of unmanaged service accounts and API keys invisible to your identity governance program. Skip this if your organization still treats machine identities as a "nice-to-have" rather than a compliance and breach-prevention requirement; you'll need internal buy-in that API security matters before the tool will pay for itself.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs): Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs). built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Non-human identity management, Machine identity visibility, API security integration..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) differentiates with Non-human identity management, Machine identity visibility, API security integration.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) is developed by Corsha. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Corsha Non-Human Identities (NHIs) serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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