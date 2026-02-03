AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

YazamTech CDR: CDR solution that sanitizes files and emails by disassembling and rebuilding them. built by YazamTech. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) for 200+ file types, File deconstruction, analysis, and safe reassembly, Email threat sanitization..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.