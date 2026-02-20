Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.