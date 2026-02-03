AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

Trustifi Inbound Shield: AI-powered inbound email security platform for phishing & malware detection. built by TrustiFi. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based email threat detection, Multi-layer email scanning and analysis, Email header and body analysis for spoofing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.